The Thurston Economic Development Council has announced that registration is now open for the 14th Annual South Sound Real Estate Forum, which will showcase Thurston County real estate trends and properties while serving as a forum for information sharing and networking.
This live, in-person event is scheduled for Sept. 22 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake. Admission is $50. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
The event draws in more than 200 business owners, decision makers, and community leaders from the development, business, and real estate community.
This year’s forum includes data and trends related to commercial real estate and development in the South Sound, providing attendees with the latest projections for commercial, industrial, retail, and multi-family properties.
Attendees also will leave with a better understanding of how the pandemic of 2020 through 2022 impacted development, both residential and commercial, a release said.
The 2022 real estate forum will examine trends like teleworking and "development bubble" expansion and how they are driving new development opportunities, the release said.