The Northwest Cooperative Development Center is now accepting registrations for the 2022 Co-Op Conversion Academy scheduled to begin in January. Space is limited, with capacity for five organizations to attend.
The program, which is scheduled to begin after Martin Luther King, Jr., Day with the exact time and date to be determined, is specifically designed for business owners seeking to convert their Olympia-based business to a cooperative ownership model.
There is no cost for the five businesses selected who have committed to converting in 2022. Other costs have not been finalized and there may be a charge for auditing or for other participants.
This 10-week boot camp will assist an existing business with everything it needs, short of legal and accountant review, to sell the business to either the employees, consumers, or a mix of the two. In addition to the class sessions, the five businesses selected will receive technical assistance throughout the 10 weeks and for six months following the class sessions to help them through the conversion to cooperative ownership.
For those interested in registering, information sessions will be held on Nov. 6 (online) and Nov. 9 (in person). At these sessions, staff will discuss the conversion process, co-ops in general, and answer questions about the academy.