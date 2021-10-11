The Olympia & Beyond Sports Commission, a division of Experience Olympia & Beyond, is hosting Nov. 3 its fourth annual Thurston County Sports Awards to recognize local athletes, coaches, sports enthusiasts and game changers in the community.
The free, virtual event is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. All nominations were submitted from community members and were voted on by an advisory committee made up of community stakeholders.
This year’s keynote presenter is Dan Maloney, director of Business Development for Premier Travel Media and the Sports Planning Guide. He will talk about the state of sports tourism and why it matters to travel destinations. While representing SPG, he has toured more than 120 destinations to inform the SPG audience on where to plan their tournament schedules.
Click here for more details and to register for the 2021 Sports Awards.