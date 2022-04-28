The Washington Center for Women in Business and Thurston Economic Development Council are inviting community members to attend the 6th annual INSPIRE Conference, a virtual celebration of women in business scheduled for May 12.
Registration is now open for the online event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held on the SWAPCARD platform and tickets are $25 per person.
Held in spring each year, the conference is centered on identifying strategies for women to support other women. This year’s event focuses on Washington women in leadership, technical assistance, and tips for growing businesses.
In addition to a variety of breakout sessions and a Washington State Government Assistance panel that will be presented by Commissioner Cami Feek, there are also networking opportunities within the virtual platform.
Click here to view program details and to register.