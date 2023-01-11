Now through Jan. 23, the Regional Housing Council is accepting applications for membership on two newly created advisory boards: the Affordable Housing Advisory Board and the Homeless Services Advisory Board.
Member terms will be up to three years. Terms may be renewed once for a maximum term of six years. Open positions will be filled semi-annually or as needed to meet the minimum number of board members. If approved by the RHC, a policy regarding stipends for members of the advisory boards will be implemented.
Applications will be considered based on eligibility criteria as outlined in the RHC Advisory Board Charter like:
- Residing or working in homeless services within Thurston County;
- Being an active member of the Housing Action Team or HAT sub-workgroup; or
- Affordable-housing or homeless-response-specific subject matter expertise.
The Affordable Housing Advisory Board and the Homeless Services Advisory Board will make recommendations to the RHC on priorities; funding; and policies related to federal, state, and local funds under their respective purviews. With a minimum of eight voting members and a maximum of 14, each board shall consist of a broad-based group of residents and community partners who advise the RHC how best to invest limited affordable-housing money and related social-services dollars.
Click here for more information and to apply.