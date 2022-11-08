Registration is now open for the 14th Annual Regional Forecast & Innovation Expo on Dec. 1 at Great Wolf Lodge in Centralia.
This networking event, which draws more than 350 decision makers, community leaders, and innovators from all sectors of business and industry, is the largest economic summit in the region, a release said.
The focus of this year’s expo is building a strong and resilient regional economic ecosystem. It will include a keynote economic forecast by Bill Conerly, a business-focused economist and Forbes and South Sound Business contributor.
Breakout sessions will focus on issues and opportunities facing the region.
