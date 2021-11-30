The Regional Economic Forecast & Innovation Expo, an annual business event in the South Sound, is set for Dec. 2., from 8 a.m.-noon, at the Great Wolf Lodge this year.
This will be the expo’s 13th year. Since its start, the expo has brought together the South Sound region’s five county economic development councils (EDC) to discuss economic vitality and community development.
Dr. Ali Modarres, dean of the School of Urban Studies and the assistant chancellor for community engagement at the University of Washington Tacoma, will give the keynote. In addition to Modarres’ presentation, there will be several panels and breakout discussions focused on healthcare, tourism and hospitality, equity and inclusion, and more.
Register here. Tickets are $45 per person.