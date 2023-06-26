The Redd Dog U-Pour It Pub has announced that it will open its second location on South Hill in mid-July.
Located in Sunset Village, the new location will feature a full menu of pizzas, pub grub, salads, and treats. It will also have 40 taps on hand each day of the week, a release said.
The Redd Dog encourages customers to bring their pups. Patrons who want to order food can simply scan one of the QR codes found around the pub and choose their treats. There are no servers; customers can order and pay through their phone.
Visitors can help pass the time by playing a game of foosball, watching sports on one of the business' 13 TV screens, or enjoying Yappy Times specials throughout the week. (Some of those include Taco Tuesday, half off on wine wine taps on Wednesdays, and half off on growler fills on Thursday).
The Redd Dog supports The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County.