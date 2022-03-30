Global HVAC manufacturer Red Dot recently announced plans to relocate its headquarters from Tukwila to Puyallup. The move into the newly completed 200,000-square-foot warehouse leased from IDI Logistics is expected to take place in July.
The move aims to consolidate local operations from two sites to just one at the Puyallup Logistics Center at 2504 E. Main St.
The new site will be used to manufacture parts to be distributed to the West Coast, Asia, and Europe. The company also currently operates in Memphis, Tennessee, the United Kingdom, and China.
The Puyallup warehouse, constructed by Panattoni Development Co. and recently purchased for an undisclosed amount by IDI Logistics, is IDI Logstics’ first investment in the Puget Sound Market.
There are more local plans in the pipeline being considered as the company prepares to kick off its next project: a 116,000-square-foot industrial facility in Tukwila during the fourth quarter of 2022.
