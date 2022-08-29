Red Canoe Credit Union, through its Fill the Canoe school supplies drive, collected more than 1,100 backpacks and 2,838 pounds of school supplies for students of Federal Way Public Schools heading back to school.
The Fill the Canoe Back to School Drive was founded in 2007 by Red Canoe Credit Union. All donations made to Fill the Canoe are matched by Red Canoe Credit Union. With the help of its members, local businesses, and service organizations, Red Canoe has matched more than 195,000 pounds of school supplies to date.
This year, Red Canoe Credit Union partnered with nonprofit We Love Our City with the goal of collecting 1,000 backpacks.
With more than 1,100 backpacks and 2,838 pounds of school supplies collected, this year’s event exceeded the collection goal.