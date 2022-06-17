The City of Tacoma has announced that a reconceptualized version of Inside Tacoma will begin airing monthly starting June 22.
Inside Tacoma will be hosted by Mayor Victoria Woodards and City Manager Elizabeth Pauli. They will have casual conversations with other elected officials, administrators, and community leaders in the City of Tacoma.
Through these conversations, the intent of the new Inside Tacoma is to make the relationship between City administration in Tacoma and policy created by its elected officials more transparent, a release on the City's website said.
“With this iteration of the show, we’ll be focusing on how local, state and federal policies inform how the City of Tacoma works,” said Woodards in a statement. “We will also be highlighting how, in our form of government, policy decisions are developed by the Council and implemented by the City Manager who oversees our day-to-day operations.”
“In this series of conversations,” added City Manager Elizabeth Pauli in a statement, “we will speak to the questions and concerns that our city leaders hear most often from the community, while revealing the unseen context that often underlies these important issues.”
Inside Tacoma will air at 5 p.m. on TV Tacoma. It also will be available on the City of Tacoma's YouTube channel and Facebook page.
For more information on how to watch Inside Tacoma, visit here.