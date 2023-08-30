The Rebuilding Hope Sexual Assault Center for Pierce County is expanding its reach. The resource has been selected by the State Department of Commerce Office of Crime Victims Advocacy to begin serving as Kitsap County’s state-accredited Community Sexual Assault Program, according to a recent release from the organization.
The move comes on the heels of the closure of the Kitsap Support, Advocacy, and Counseling. Following a call for Kitsap County CSAP proposals, Rebuilding Hope was selected to step into the role, the release said.
Rebuilding Hope will initially offer services including crisis intervention; information; referrals; and general, medical, and legal advocacy via its 24/7 Helpline, email, and online chat. The agency said in the release that it's also working on the following:
- Developing partnerships in the county and building its workforce to support in-person advocacy services and responses;
- Expanding its services for Kitsap and introducing in-person and virtual therapy options over the next year; and
- Establishing a physical office in Kitsap County.
"We call upon this wonderful community to join hands with us and lend their support so that every victim-survivor in need can access our services without delay," said Executive Director Carlyn Sampson in the release.