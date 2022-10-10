September Home Report: Price Hikes Moderating

Active home listings in September nearly doubled from a year ago, pending sales declined more than 31 percent, but prices in most counties are still rising, according to figures released Thursday by the Northwest Multiple Listing Service for its 26-county region.
In South Sound, median sales prices for single-family homes and condominiums combined were up 5.2 percent in Pierce County over September 2021 and 2.8 percent in Thurston County.
For single-family homes only, prices rose 6.2 percent in Pierce, and 4.2 percent in Thurston, hitting $538,000 and $489,700, respectively.
“Though technically still a seller’s market, it is more favorable to buyers than it has been in a decade,” John Deely, executive vice president of operations at Coldwell Banker Bain, said in a NWMLS news release. He cited building inventory, lengthening market time, and a slowdown in price increases as factors.
Dean Rebhuhn, owner at Village Homes and Properties in Woodinville, added in the release, “We are in a new market and proper pricing is most important. We are still experiencing pent-up buyer demand in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties,” he added, pointing to low supply in those areas.
Deely said, “From January through June, we had double-digit median price increases every month, which ceased in July. All this gives buyers more selection and the time to be more selective.”
Elsewhere in South Sound, median sales prices of single-family homes only were $539,997 in Kitsap County, up 8 percent; $407,500 in Mason County, up 5.8 percent; $346,000 in Grays Harbor County, up 8.1 percent; and $378,475 in Lewis County, down 1.1 percent.