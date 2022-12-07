Tacoma's Rainier Connect and Palisade Infrastructure have agreed for Palisade, on behalf of its managed funds, to acquire all the equity interests in Mashell, Inc., the parent company of Rainier Connect.
Palisade will take on both the ownership and operations of Rainier Connect.
According to Rainer Connect president and CEO Brian Haynes, the transaction will allow the broadband company to significantly invest in upgrading its network to the latest fiber optic technology.
“Palisade takes a long-term view, which was an important factor as we wanted to ensure that our employees, customers, and communities benefit from an investor with the financial ability to invest for the long-term for the benefit of all stakeholders,” Haynes said in a press release.
Having established a North American presence earlier in the year, Palisade’s agreement with Rainer Connect follows its investment in the Hawaiki Submarine Data Cable, which connects the Pacific Northwest region with Hawaii, Australia, and New Zealand.
"The transaction represents our first step in the creation of a regional platform for fiber and high-speed broadband connectivity, with immediate fiber investments planned in the greater Tacoma region and several adjacent and expansion markets in the Pacific Northwest,” Palisade’s managing director Mike Reynolds said in the release. “We look forward to investing in Rainier Connect’s growth to benefit all stakeholders including employees, customers, and communities.”
The transaction is subject to approval by the City of Tacoma, federal, state, and local regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.