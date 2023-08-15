Willow Gardens, a Holiday by Atria independent living community in Puyallup, has started a $1.5 million renovation project expected to be completed this winter.
The upgrades in design and amenities include an expanded fitness room and extensive renovations to the game lounge, living room, atrium, and dining room. Additional improvements include added A/V capabilities in all common areas, exterior enhancements, and energy-efficient lighting, a release from the organization said.
“For us, this will feel like an ‘extreme makeover’ to create new and enhanced ways for our residents to stay active, build new friendships, and enjoy what inspires them,” said Shayna Pate, general manager at Holiday Willow Gardens, in a press statement. “We know that living in a vibrant, social community like ours can translate to greater well-being in older adults.”
The company stated that other Holiday by Atria communities in the region are also receiving an investment in capital upgrades, including Holiday Capital Place in Olympia.
“Our renovations at Holiday by Atria communities nationwide are designed to meet the demands of America’s aging population, as well as provide working environments to attract and retain talented employees,” added Holiday by Atria COO Michael Mejia in a press statement. “The renovation of Holiday Willow Gardens is part of our ongoing commitment to put our residents in position to live their best lives, now."