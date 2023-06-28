The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is looking to help stop tobacco use among Pierce County residents and has awarded the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department a $609,711 grant. This is up from the $158,664 the Tribe awarded last year.
“We so appreciate having this funding,” Tacoma-Pierce County Director of Health Dr. Anthony L-T Chen said in a release. “This will help us continue our work with children and youth to help prevent them from getting addicted to tobacco and other vaping products.”
The grant will enable to Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to further its efforts to curb the use of tobacco and other vaping products. More specifically, the funding will help with the following, according to the release:
- Update anti-vaping ads, with more input from youth;
- Serve those ads to youth on social-media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat;
- Provide more translated anti-smoking materials;
- Fund community partners’ prevention work with youth;
- Work with more organizations like Chief Leschi Schools and the Indian Education Program at Tacoma Public Schools;
- Provide social-emotional learning support for youth with things like Mental Health First Aid;
- Provide emotional-health support materials to help families; and
- Hire additional staff.
In 2018, the U.S. Surgeon General declared vaping an epidemic among youth.