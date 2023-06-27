The Puyallup Tribe announced in a release last week that it's joining SeattleFWC26 as the official legacy supporter for all Seattle 26 activities and activations, marking the first time in the history of the international tournament that an Indigenous people have entered into an agreement with any host city.
SeattleFWC26 is the local, nonprofit organizing committee for Seattle’s participation as one of the 16 host cities selected for FIFA World Cup 26.
The Puyallup Tribe of Indians will work with SeattleFWC26 on several key initiatives throughout the next several years. This will allow the tribe the opportunity to share its story on the global stage, the release noted, adding that that aligns with SeattleFWC26’s vision that, while the World Cup is coming to Seattle in 2026, the tournament will bring Washington to the world.
“Soccer is the international instrument to bring people together in a good way, and for us to have a piece of that is really an honor,” said Puyallup Tribal Council Chairman Bill Sterud in a prepared statement. “It is important that we are here, Indigenous people. Whether it’s in Puyallup, throughout the state, throughout the country or through Central and South America, we are here, and we have a culture, and it’s important. We take care of our people, and we’d like to show that to the world.”
Host cities for the FIFA World Cup 26 are the first able to engage with strategic partners in an effort to include local commercial sponsors in the tournament. SeattleFWC26 has created 10 specific involvement opportunities and look to bring on nine additional host city supporters.
“Selecting a legacy partner was a top priority for us,” said Peter Tomozawa, SeattleFWC26’s CEO, in the release. “This is not just hosting a massive event that the state has never seen before, but an opportunity for us to build a better future for generations to come. In 1962, the World’s Fair came to Seattle and laid the ground work for Seattle to become the city of the future. In 2026, we want to leave behind a people-based legacy impacting our community, culture and children that will strengthen the foundation for the future of humanity, and I can think of no better cultural partner than the Puyallup Tribe of Indians.”