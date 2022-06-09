The Puyallup Tribe of Indians granted $20,000 to Bates Technical College to help students experiencing financial hardship and at risk of abandoning their education.
The donation will go to the Bates Technical College Foundation’s Emergency Assistance Program.
“The Bates Foundation is honored to have partners like the Puyallup Tribe of Indians who invest in our students," said LeAnn Dreier, director of the Bates Foundation, in a press statement. "This contribution will help students pursue and achieve success in post-secondary education. These funds will have a significant positive impact on our student body.”
Nearly 84 percent of Bates students are considered economically disadvantaged, with 18 percent identified as historically underrepresented. The donation will support all students who qualify for emergency assistance through the college’s foundation.
Students who receive emergency assistance may use the funds for essential needs like utility bills, transportation, child care, groceries, and other expenses that may be a barrier to completing their education.