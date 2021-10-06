Sports-betting and iGaming operator BetMGM announced in a release earlier this week that it was partnering with the Puyallup Tribe of Indians to operate retail sports betting at the Emerald Queen Casino (EQC).
Currently, the tribe-owned EQC has properties in both Tacoma and Fife; sports betting will eventually be available at the two locations depending on regulatory approvals.
“We are very excited to be working with BetMGM to bring legal sports betting to sports fans in the Pacific Northwest,” EQC general manager Frank Wright, Jr., said in the release. “As industry leaders, EQC and BetMGM are two entertainment powerhouses, and combined we will deliver the ultimate fan experience in sports betting.”
To preview the BetMGM Sportsbook at EQC, visit here.