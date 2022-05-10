Puyallup Tribe, Kenmore Air Partner on Seaplane Service for Tacoma

The Puyallup Tribe’s economic development efforts along Ruston Way continue to take flight, this time through a partnership with Kenmore Air to bring seaplane operations to the area next year, according to an announcement today from the tribe.
A seaplane terminal and dock will be built between the waterfront Ram Restaurant & Brewery and C.I. Shenanigans restaurant buildings. The tribe purchased both sites on 2-plus acres of its ancestral homelands last year. Last week, a new restaurant for the Shenanigans site, which closed in 2020, was announced. The Ram continues operating in a lease deal with the tribe.
“No other tribe in our country has an operation like this,” according to a statement from the Puyallup Tribal Council, the tribe’s governing body, in today’s news release.
Added Todd Banks, president of Kenmore Air, “We are honored to work with the Puyallup Tribe and thrilled to bring seaplane service to the homelands of the Puyallup people and to South Puget Sound.”
No project costs were released, but Matt Wadhwani, tribal financial officer, said in an interview that the tribe is investing “a substantial amount to make this property very high-caliber and treat it the way it deserves.”
The new restaurant and seaplane terminal are targeted to begin operations in late 2023.
The new terminal, with capacity to dock several planes, will initially provide service to and from Victoria, B.C., and the San Juan Islands. Sightseeing and other charter services also will be available from Tacoma, the release said.
The seaplane service also will provide a link for Canadian and other travelers to the tribe’s Emerald Queen Casino along Interstate 5 in Tacoma. The tribe opened its new $400 million casino two years ago and its adjacent 155-room hotel in December 2021.
Plans call for wrapping the inaugural Kenmore Air plane serving the route with the tribe’s and Emerald Queen Casino’s logos, the release said. Service will start with one plane but could expand based on demand and routes.
Starting with one flight allows the parties to test the market to confirm their hypothesis “that this is going to be a really exciting and really a big venture,” Wadhwani said.
“We're really excited about it,” he said. “When we purchased (the site), we knew it was valuable. And then after doing our thorough due diligence and having a chef like Roy Yamaguchi at Shenanigans and then a seaplane terminal, which is a completely outside-the-box idea, we're pretty happy with where we're at on it.”
In addition, Kenmore Air and the tribe have agreed to work together to create an aviation job training program for interested Puyallup Tribal Members.
“This will create opportunities for our young people to engage in all aspects of seaplane operations, including flight training, aircraft maintenance and terminal operations,” the Tribal Council said.
The Puyallup Tribe is a sovereign nation with more than 5,000 members and one of the largest employers in Pierce County.
Kenmore Air, which recently celebrated its 75th anniversary, operates 25 aircraft, has 52 pilots, and more than 250 employees in peak season.