The Puyallup Tribe announced today that it has launched an international logistics company, Tahoma Global Logistics, to run land operations on the tribe’s property at the Port of Tacoma.
The new company, which is the latest tribal economic development initiative, will leverage the tribe’s properties along the Blair Waterway that were regained in the 1990 Land Claims Settlement, the tribe said in a news release.
Initial services will include container movement, storage and maintenance, bulk material handling, heavy equipment fitting, trans-loading services, inspection, maintenance, and short-haul pickup and delivery trucking.
The property provides convenient port access and registered foreign trade zone status, which provides the ability to delay import duties to the outbound shipment date instead of paying duty on customs clearance, according to the logistics company’s website.
“This is an exciting development for us on our journey to securing the future of generations to come,” a statement in the release from the Puyallup Tribal Council, the tribe’s governing body, read. “The name reflects our outlook: We are a Tribe that thinks on a global scale. Tahoma Global Logistics will continue our economic development efforts, provide revenue to our government and over time will open workforce opportunities to our Membership.”
The Puyallup Tribe of Indians is a sovereign nation of more than 5,000 members and is one of the largest employers in Pierce County.
Tahoma Global Logistics follows other economic development initiatives the tribe has launched since 2020, when it opened its $400 million Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma. In 2021, the tribe announced a partnership with Amazon on a sort center, opened the EQC hotel in Tacoma, launched the BetMGM @ EQC sportsbook and opened a fourth Commencement Bay Cannabis store. In 2022, the tribe announced partnerships with Kenmore Air to operate a seaplane service along Ruston Way, and with celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi to open a Native-inspired international cuisine waterfront restaurant.