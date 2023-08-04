The Puyallup Tribe in Tacoma has purchased Fife-based candymaker AMES International Inc., marking the Tribe’s latest economic-diversification move, the Puyallup Tribal Council announced Thursday.
Terms of the sale were not released.
Part of the local business community for more than 35 years, AMES was founded by George Paulose and is perhaps best known for its product line Emily’s Chocolates & Nuts, named after one of Paulose’s daughters. In recent years, the company expanded into new retail channels and geographic markets. The company also makes and sells gourmet tea and is one of the largest nut roasters on the West Coast, according to a news release.
The purchase through the Tribe’s economic development wing, Puyallup Tribal Enterprises, further diversifies tribal revenue streams, and its investment will allow AMES to continue expanding. The acquisition joins AMES International’s product innovation, customer relationships, and manufacturing expertise with the operational and strategic competitive advantages offered by the Tribe, the release said.
“AMES expands the Puyallup Tribe’s business ventures into a $2 billion dollar functional confectionary industry and helps keep a local company in business,” according to a statement from the Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe’s governing body. “We also expect it to give more employment opportunities to Puyallup Tribal Members.”
The AMES deal is the latest in a series of economic development initiatives the Tribe has launched since 2020, when it opened its new $400 million Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma. In 2021, the Tribe announced a partnership with Amazon on a sort center, opened the EQC hotel in Tacoma, launched the BetMGM @ EQC sportsbook, and opened a fourth Commencement Bay Cannabis store.
In 2022, the Tribe announced partnerships with Kenmore Air to operate a seaplane service and with celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi to open a Native-inspired international cuisine waterfront restaurant. In 2023, the Tribe launched its own international logistics company, Tahoma Global Logistics, and broke ground on a new tribal administration building.
The AMES name combines letters from George Paulose’s family, his daughters Amy and Emily, and his wife Susan, according to a story in Food Chain magazine.