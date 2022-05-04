The Puyallup Tribe has announced a partnership with internationally recognized restaurateur Chef Roy Yamaguchi to bring his culinary vision to Tacoma.
The new restaurant, set to open in 2023, will feature dishes inspired both by international cuisine and the Northwest Indigenous community.
Yamaguchi is known as the creator of Hawaiian fusion cuisine as well as hosting and appearing on shows such as Top Chef Masters, Iron Chef America, and Hawaii Cooks with Roy Yamaguchi.
The restaurant will be located at 3017 Ruston Way in the former C.I. Shenanigans building that closed for business in 2020. The Puyallup Tribe purchased the building and it will undergo extensive renovations to prepare it for the new partnership.
The menu is imbued with Indigenous Tribal culture, and will include Tribal seafood and other locally sourced ingredients. The project will include culinary arts employment opportunities for Puyallup Tribal Members, too.
“Chef Yamaguchi’s international culinary vision will bring joy to Tacoma,” said the Puyallup Tribal Council in a release. “He is a first-class chef and a first-class person. We are so happy to partner with him on this project.”
“It is an honor to have the trust of the Puyallup Tribe of Indians as partners in bringing a brand-new restaurant concept to Tacoma,” Yamaguchi added in the release. “I feel a deep responsibility to ensuring that we feature Tribal and local Indigenous ingredients and their culture and style of cooking in this new restaurant.”
