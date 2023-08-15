The Puyallup Tribe Charity Trust Board has awarded, for the second quarter of 2023, more than $1.1 million to 38 local organizations — including $500,000 to Riverside Fire and Rescue to help purchase a new fire truck.
“I cannot say how much the Tribe has done for our department," said Riverside Fire and Rescue Fire chief Kira Thirkield in a press statement. "We wouldn’t be the same without them."
Thirkield added that the awarded funds constitute nearly an entire year's budget.
The 38 donations are funded by Emerald Queen Casino revenue as part of an agreement with the state of Washington, the release said. The donations include additional contributions for smoking cessation and problem gambling programs, as well as impact costs paid to local governments.
Organizations who received funding are, per the release:
- American Leadership Forum of Tacoma Pierce County — $10,000
- Associated Ministries of Tacoma Pierce County — $10,000
- Blue Mountain Community Foundation — $2,000
- Camp Korey — $10,000
- Celebrate Harvest — $32,000
- Center for Women and Democracy — $10,000
- CJK Community Homes — $50,000
- Coast Guard Family and Friends Holiday Stockings — $12,000
- Community Lunch on Capitol Hill — $9,000
- Give Something Back — $3,810
- Greater Life Church of God in Christ — $20,000
- Humane Society of Tacoma and Pierce County — $30,000
- International Youth Fellowship — $5,000
- Jerry Meeker Middle School PTSA — $20,000
- Key Peninsula Volunteer Firefighters Association — $50,000
- Lighthouse Christian School — $10,000
- Lindquist Dental Clinic for Children — $10,000
- Network Services — $5,000
- Northwest Athletic Conference — $5,000
- Northwest Children’s Foundation — $5,000
- Northwest Harvest — $10,000
- Northwest Trek Foundation — $50,000
- Olympia Community Solar — $5,000
- On the Road with Partner Cafe — $5,000
- Our Savior Lutheran Church Abundance Garden — $2,500
- Pierce County Fire District 13 Association — $65,000
- Riverside Fire and Rescue — $500,000
- Seattle Children’s Chorus — $2,500
- Servants Way — $4,000
- Soulumination — $5,000
- South Sound Care Foundation — $25,000
- St. Stephen Housing Association — $7,500
- St. Vincent De Paul Society, St. Theresa’s — $5,000
- Steilacoom High School Sports Boosters — $20,000
- Street Youth Ministries — $5,000
- Tacoma Fire Buff Battalion — $20,650
- University Beyond Bars — $10,000
- University of Washington Tacoma — $50,000
Over the past decade, the Puyallup Tribe has donated more than $17 million to hundreds of local organizations through its Charity Trust Board, the release said. In addition, the Puyallup Tribal Council has donated millions more out of its own budget to help community organizations ranging from the Northwest Trek Foundation to the Steilacoom High School Sports Boosters.
Each quarter, eligible organizations can apply for a donation. Priority is given to projects that demonstrate benefits or services to the Native community as part of its service population.