The culmination of hard work by many people and organizations took flight, literally, today along Ruston Way when the Puyallup Tribe celebrated the launch of its new seaplane service in partnership with Kenmore Air.
On a morning with barely a ripple on Commencement Bay, a seaplane emblazoned with tribal logos landed just off the dock behind the Ram Restaurant & Brewery ahead of a tribal celebration attended by media, public officials, and others.
“A lot of people had to put their hands in and help us and make this thing happen — and I think it's good for Tacoma, I think it's good for Pierce County, and I think it's good for the state of Washington,” Puyallup Tribal Council Chairman Bill Sterud told attendees.
Sightseeing flights of the South Sound region will begin Friday, with flights scheduled Thursday through Sunday through Oct. 15, according to David Gudgel, president of Kenmore Air. The flights, billed as South Sound Scenic on Kenmore Air’s website, are 30-minute narrated tours costing $99. Four departures are scheduled each flight day. Tickets also can be purchased at the flights’ air terminal inside the building immediately north of Ram. The tribe is renovating the building for a new restaurant expected to open next year, but the terminal is open.
“It's pretty cool that we have an airplane with the Puyallup Tribe wrapped on it and a salmon,” Sterud said. “Who would have thought?”
But the tribe has been thinking for years about economic diversification and the scenic seaplane flights over South Sound are yet another addition to the tribe’s growing business portfolio that includes its flagship Emerald Queen Hotel Casino, plus interests in cannabis, candy, international logistics, restaurants, and more.
Kenmore Air’s Gudgel said the tribe moved mountains to make the flights happen.
“We're so honored to be part of your big, audacious plans,” he told the Tribal Council seated next to the lectern, the seaplane tied up at a dock behind them. “Big, audacious plans often don't come to fruition, because they’re hard — and what you see out there today represents an amazing, amazing amount of work.”
Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier called the new service a triple-win.
“The first win is for the Puyallup Tribe,” he said. “This represents a vision, it represents a stronger financial and economic base for the tribe, it represents opportunity for tribal members,” Dammeier said.
It’s also a win for the entire Pierce County community, he said.
“This terminal, and this spectacular restaurant that is coming is going to be a destination, it is going to be a point that is going to draw people to Tacoma, to our beautiful waterfront,” Dammeier said. “It’s going to highlight that so it's going to be a win for the entire community … bringing people from outside our area and having them see this spectacular area.”
The third win for the people of Pierce County who will be able to see the region’s beauty from 1,000 feet and get what he called “a whole new appreciation for where we live, the importance of our environment, the spectacular nature of our waters, and why we need to protect them.”
Chairman Sterud and the rest of the Tribal Council got to witness that beauty firsthand, flying over the tribe’s ancestral land and waters to arrive at the morning’s ceremony.
Gudgel described the flights’ route as along Ruston Way, then south toward Chambers Bay, over Anderson and McNeil islands, the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, and Vashon Island, before returning. Flights will expand to include point-to-point service to the San Juan Islands next year, he said.
One of the speakers at today’s ceremony, Rep. Marilyn Strickland, who co-sponsored federal legislation putting 17 acres of land into trust for the tribe to control its ancestral homelands, praised the tribe’s work on its latest project.
“I commend the Puyallup Tribe of Indians for your tenacity, for your vision, for your infinite patience, because it takes a lot,” she said. “But we are so proud to be part of this. I tell people that there's a lot of conversation that happens about the greater metropolitan Seattle-Tacoma-Olympia region. But at the same time, I always have and always will be incredibly bullish on what's happening down here in the South Puget Sound, your ancestral homeland, a great community asset, and I was so honored to be part of it. So thank you for everything you do and our community at large.”
The seaplane service is just one of several economic development efforts the tribe has undertaken in the last few years.
Last week, the tribe announced it bought Fife-based candymaker AMES International Inc. In 2020, it opened its new $400 million Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma. In 2021, the tribe announced a partnership with Amazon on a sort center, opened the EQC hotel in Tacoma, launched the BetMGM @ EQC sportsbook, and opened a fourth Commencement Bay Cannabis store.
In 2022, the tribe announced partnerships with Kenmore Air to operate the seaplane service and with celebrity chef Roy Yamaguchi to open a Native-inspired international cuisine waterfront restaurant. In 2023, the tribe launched its own international logistics company, Tahoma Global Logistics, and broke ground on a new tribal administration building.