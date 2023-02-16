The Puyallup Tribe late last month awarded a combined $293,785 to 32 local organizations via its Charity Trust Board.
“We all face a lot of adversity in our lives, and we’re really looking to support local entities that change and impact the way we are living here in Pierce County,” said Puyallup Tribe Councilmember James Rideout in a release.
More than 30 nonprofit and charity-organization representatives congregated in January at Tacoma’s Emerald Queen Event Center to celebrate the funding with the Puyallup Tribal Council.
The donations were for the fourth quarter of 2022. They’re funded through Emerald Queen Casino revenue as part of an agreement with Washington that includes additional contributions for smoking cessation and problem gambling programs and impact costs paid to local governments for police services and fire, the release said.
“It takes all of us working together to take care of our shared community — our elders, our youth, homeless, people struggling with addiction and health issues,” Councilmember Annette Bryan said in the release.
Awardees were, via the release:
- Association for Integrated Healing — $50,000
- Bellevue Arts Museum — $5,000
- Bloodworks Northwest — $15,000
- Bonney Lake Food Bank — $25,000
- Chief Seattle Club — $25,000
- Evergreen Treatment Services — $5,000
- Fife High School Booster Club — $2,500
- HeartStrides Therapeutic Horsemanship — $5,000
- Jubilee Women’s Center — $5,000
- Lupus Foundation of America — $5,000
- Mineral Lake Lions Club — $5,000
- New Horizon Christian Center — $5,000
- Northwest Indian College Foundation — $10,000
- Puget Sound Pet Food Bank — $5,000
- Puyallup Babe Ruth & Cal Ripken Baseball League — $2,500
- Puyallup Food Bank — $15,700
- Puyallup School District — $5,000
- Sahale Outdoors — $10,000
- Soup ‘N Ladle — $10,000
- South Sound STEM Fair Alliance — $2,000
- Southworth Booster Club — $5,085
- St. Vincent DePaul of Tacoma Pierce County — $10,000
- Tacoma Area Coalition of Individuals with Disabilities — $20,000
- Tahoma Audubon Society — $1,000
- Tahoma Indian Center — $10,000
- The Bridge Music Project — $4,500
- The Wishing Well Foundation — $10,000
- Toy Rescue Mission — $2,500
- Turning Pointe Survivor Advocacy Center — $2,500
- Washington Explorer Search and Rescue Pierce County Unit — $8,000
- YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap County — $2,500
- YWCA Pierce County — $5,000
Learn more about how to apply for a future Charity Trust Board grant here.