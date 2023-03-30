The Puyallup Tribe broke ground last week on a new Tribal Administration Building.
This building is the latest in a series of economic development initiatives the Tribe has launched since 2020, a release noted.
The groundbreaking ceremony was held March 24 for Tribal community members and employees and drew a crowd of nearly 100 people. Tribal councilmembers offered their thoughts on the site's history and the new building's significance, the release said.
“With this new building, we are excited for the future of our Tribe and the future of this area,” the Puyallup Tribal Council, the Tribe’s governing body, said in a statement before the groundbreaking. “This new administration building gives our membership and employees an exceptional location for business.”
Decades ago, the Tribe’s administrative functions took place out of a trailer space. In the 1970s, it occupied the old Cascadia center, once Cushman Indian Hospital, for administrative purposes until it was torn down and replaced with more modern facilities.
The new four-story, 95,000-square-foot Tribal Administration Building is the first phase of redevelopment for the site that formerly held the Emerald Queen casino tents in Tacoma. Future phases for the 17.6-acre site include a museum and an entertainment district.
Construction on the new building will begin the first week in April. Completion is slated for 2024.
“Through all the things we have gone through, our ancestors have gone through, this is a blessing,” vice chairwoman Sylvia Miller said in the release.