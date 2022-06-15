The Puyallup Tribal Council has announced that Bill Sterud and Annette Bryan have started three-year terms as part of the Tribe’s seven-person governing body.
Chairman Sterud and Councilwoman Bryan won reelection in the general election earlier this month. Bryan, who was first elected in 2016, is now serving her third term. Sterud first joined Tribal Council in 1978, and has served many times in the chair and vice chair offices.
In the Tribal Council’s first meeting following the swearing-in, councilmembers voted to reappoint Sterud and Vice Chairwoman Sylvia Miller to their offices for the coming year.
The ceremony was live-streamed and can be watched here.