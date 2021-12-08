The City of Puyallup is launching a new online permitting software system that enables city customers to submit building permit applications online, request inspections, review land usage documents, and pay for permits.
The City’s Development and Permitting Services (DPS) Department is officially launching the new CityView system Dec. 13 at 8:30 a.m. Once launched, DPS customers will need to setup an account prior to using CityView.
“We’ve been working on getting CityView installed for quite some time now,” said DPS director Jeff Wilson in a prepared statement. “But in my opinion, the wait will be worth it. Our customers will finally be able to conduct business with us through one, easy-to-use system. Whether you’re submitting a building permit, requesting an inspection, or wish to file a code compliance report, you can do all that and more through this platform.”
Prior to launching CityView on the 13th, DPS staff will have a planned service interruption of permit applications starting today (Dec. 8) through Dec. 10. During this time, DPS will be focusing on transitioning to the new software. Staff will not be accepting new permit applications during this time.
If a customer has an emergency need for a permit during the planned service interruption, they can call DPS at 253-864-4165. Customers can also email the Permit Services Center at permitcenter@puyallupwa.gov.