The Puyallup-Sumner Chamber of Commerce shared recently its 2022 State of the Chamber report, providing insight into the organization’s community impact in 2021 and 2022 so far.
“Perhaps because of the challenges of the past two years, the Chamber has never been more essential in our community as a voice for business, with advocacy, with resources,” board chair Kyle Hardtke said in the report. “In a (hopefully) post-pandemic environment, the need for business advocacy remains high."
According to the report, the organization gained 41 new members between January and May of 2022, putting its total active membership at 548. The chamber has seen 75 percent growth since 2019, with most members (70 percent) comprising businesses with between one and five full-time employees.
Nineteen ribbon-cuttings and groundbreakings have been hosted since January 2021; other events of note include the Women in Business Reception, the Economic Forecast Annual Luncheon, the Spring Hopper Business Expo + Mixer, and more.
The Chamber’s political involvement saw 181 bills tracked during the 2022 legislative session — 51 of which were supported and 31 opposed — with key legislative priorities from the organization including energy and climate change, housing affordability, small-business support, and more. Economic development in the community was supported by the Chamber through the Chamber Foundation, the Small Business Development Center, the C-Sweet Chamber Podcast, and more.
“Thriving together sums up 2021 very well,” president and CEO Tara Doyle-Enneking said in the report. “We gracefully moved from surviving and thriving… . Together, we have grown our diversity, broadened our perspectives, and held each other up as the world tried to knock us down.”
