Los Angeles-based real estate investment manager Hyperion Realty Capital has acquired The Meridian Place Shopping Center in Puyallup for $29.4 million.
The Registry reported that the seller was Meridian Place LLC, an entity that shares an address with Giustina Resources LLC, a sustainable forestry firm based in Springfield, Oregon.
The property is approximately 125,540 square feet and is anchored by Grocery Outlet, Michaels, Starbucks, McDonald's, and Mattress Firm. It is adjacent to a new 200-unit multifamily development.
Hyperion Realty Capital owns additional retail centers including Sunset Square, Westgate South, and Marysville Town Center in Puget Sound.