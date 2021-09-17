Puget Sound Energy Opens Public EV Charging Station in Kent

The Puget Sound Energy electric vehicle program “Up & Go Electric” recently opened a new public charging station off Highway 516 at Plaza by the Green in the City of Kent.
The new charging stations is open to the public, has Level 2 and DC fast charging ports, and is 100 percent renewable energy. The Up & Go Electric app allows customers to use mobile payment options, monitor charging session remotely, and more.
“Our Up & Go Electric public charging stations are designed to offer our customers and all drivers a faster and greener way to charge their EV when on the go,” said Will Einstein, director of Product Development and Growth at PSE, in a prepared statement.
PSE’s first charging station opened in September 2020 at The Hub at Lacey and has already offset over 20,800 tons of CO2. It plans to open more stations in Kitsap, Watcom, and more. In addition to public spaces, these charging stations will be in workplaces, multifamily residences, and community-based service providers.