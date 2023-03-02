Puget Sound Energy recently awarded $753,620 in grant funding to nine organizations and tribes in Washington to install new solar projects. The funding was made possible through PSE’s Green Power and Solar Choice programs, a release said.
“Distributing grants for new solar projects to nonprofits and tribal entities in our electric service area is particularly gratifying,” PSE President and CEO Mary Kipp said in the release.
Recipients are local nonprofits and tribal entities serving low-income and BIPOC community members, the release said, noting that the funding looks to help these organizations reduce operating costs while simultaneously reducing their carbon footprint. Awardees are:
Bonney Lake Food Bank (Pierce County)
Community Action of Skagit County (Skagit County)
Medicine Creek Enterprise Corporation (Thurston County)
North Kitsap Fishline (Kitsap County)
Skagit Valley Neighbors in Need (Skagit)
South County Area Human Services Alliance (King)
South Puget Sound Habitat for Humanity (Thurston)
The Suquamish Tribe (Kitsap)
Vadis (King)
Local solar installation companies like Ecotech Solar, Western Solar, Sphere Solar Energy, A&R Solar, MAD Energy NW, and South Sound Solar helped recipients complete grant applications and will work with them to have their solar panels installed.