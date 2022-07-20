The Washington State Public Works Board announced at its July meeting more than $1.8 million in loan funding to the Jefferson County Public Utility District (PUD) to complete the Port Townsend Business Fiber Project, which is expected to connect up to 225 local businesses.
“The Washington State Public Works Board is excited to announce the award of a low interest loan to Jefferson County PUD for the installation of high-speed internet,” said Public Works Board Chair Kathryn Gardow in a prepared statement. “The Public Works Board is gratified and proud to continue to be a leader in providing this vital infrastructure financing as we close the digital divide across the state. Our Washington families, businesses and communities all benefit from these strategic investments.”
The Public Works Board broadband construction program supports unserved and underserved communities across Washington. The board funds construction projects aimed at meeting the state’s broadband speed goals for all homes, businesses, and anchor institutions.
The board is currently participating in rule making associated with statutory changes to its broadband program. Once that process is complete, the board stated that it plans to open another broadband construction loan-funding cycle.
Public Works Board Awards $1.8M Broadband Construction Loan to Jefferson County PUD
Antoinette Alexander
Antoinette Alexander is a South Sound Business contributor.
