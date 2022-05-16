This week, Washington state begins its evaluation process for potential purchasing or leasing options for the former Weyerhaeuser headquarters building in Federal Way to repurpose the campus into a public innovation and education resource center.
The Washington State legislature unanimously approved funding in the 2022-2023 Supplemental Capital Budget to present options to develop the 340,000-square-foot office building into a space for learning, workforce training, and economic development to support businesses, residents, and community organizations of South King County and Northeast Pierce County.
"This project is a huge and historic investment that will reimagine our local workforce, economy, and community and provide valuable opportunities for youth," said Sen. Claire Wilson in a release. "I'm thrilled to see this collaborative, transformative project funded in our budget and passed with bipartisan support to help our community flourish. I'm excited for the tremendous resources and support it'll bring to local businesses, young people, and families throughout our district."
Approved funding from the Legislature is set to produce architectural renderings, cost estimates, and an intensive plan to repurpose the interior of the building to co-locate businesses, educational institutions, government agencies, and non-profit service providers, the release said. The idea derives from the ongoing collaborations between the property owner and the State Department of Archeology and Historic Preservation to preserve the exterior of the headquarters building.
"This architecturally significant property would have been destroyed by neglect without the property owner's ongoing commitment to protection, maintenance, and responsible development,” said Dr. Allyson Brooks, state historic preservation Officer and director of the Washington State Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation, in a release.
Brooks added, "This public-private collaboration exemplifies how economic development and historic preservation can and should work in concert together. We are all working to ensure this iconic building is preserved in perpetuity while maintaining the economic viability of the campus.”
The former headquarters building, completed in 1971, was occupied by more than 1,000 employees. In 2016, Weyerhaeuser left the complex for a new facility in downtown Seattle. The property was sold to Industrial Realty Group (IRG). IRG is a nationwide real estate development and investment firm specializing in acquiring, developing, repositioning, and managing commercial and industrial real estate in the United States.
"The Legislature’s vision to repurpose the former headquarters building complements our plans to preserve the most unique elements of the property while creating new employment opportunities across the income spectrum and provide sustainable tax revenue to support schools and public safety services," said Dana Ostenson, executive vice president at IRG, in a release.
Ostenson added, "We are preserving the most important and sensitive portions of the 400-acre site to meet the needs of several potential tenants in the industrial, technology, life science, biomedical, research, and distribution sectors. By working together with the Legislature, state agencies, and community partners, we can revitalize this building and create a campus of innovation, education, and economic development."
IRG is known nationwide as a leader in the reuse of commercial and industrial real estate. The proposed development plans for this industrial-zoned property are awaiting approval and would preserve the former headquarters building.
Learn more about Woodbridge Corporate Park here.