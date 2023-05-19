The Washington State Public Works Board has opened applications for three funding programs offering a total of $235 million in grants and low-interest loans for public-infrastructure projects. This marks the first of two application cycles in the 2023-25 biennium. A subsequent funding round is expected to open in 2024.
The deadline for the current cycle is July 7.
Cities, towns, counties, special-purpose districts, and quasi-municipal organizations may apply. Eligible infrastructure systems include streets and roads, bridges, domestic water, stormwater, sanitary sewer and solid waste, recycling, and organics. The board may award funds to projects passing threshold ratings based on a ranking process.
Construction loans and grants: About $221 million is available for construction projects. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. on July 7. Rating and ranking of project applications begins July 8 with awards expected in August.
Pre-construction loans and grants: There is $7 million available for pre-construction projects. The program is open continuously with quarterly funding awards until all allocated funds are exhausted. First quarterly awards are expected in September.
Emergency grants and loans: Projects are funded on a first-come, first-served basis until the $7 million set aside for this program is exhausted.
For additional information, online workshops have been recorded and posted here. Complete details, including links to the ZoomGrants online application for all of these grant and loan programs, are available on the Public Works Board traditional financing website.