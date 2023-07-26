Puget Sound Energy announced this week that it has opened its latest public charging station in Olympia — its fourth in the Puget Sound region overall.
Open 24/7, the charging station includes two DC fast charging ports and two Level 2 charging ports that work on nearly every type of electric vehicle, a release from PSE said.
The station marks a collaboration between PSE and the Olympia Yacht Club, which is hosting the station in its downtown-Olympia parking facility. Those who use the charger for their cars don’t have to be PSE or Olympia Yacht Club customers, the release noted.
“PSE is excited to partner with the Olympia Yacht Club and the city of Olympia on a charging station for the community,” said Josh Jacobs, vice president of Clean Energy Strategy and Planning at PSE, in the release. "The location is central for both residents and travelers through the area, with additional benefits like increased foot traffic to nearby businesses while drivers charge their vehicles.”
Previous to the opening of the Olympia station, PSE had opened charging locations in Lacey, Kent, and Bellingham. Currently, there are plans to open additional charging stations in other Washington counties, with an emphasis on places where more infrastructure is needed, the release said.