Puget Sound Energy (PSE) has partnered with Olympia School District to launch Community Solar, a new voluntary renewable energy program that is available for customer subscription. This marks one of two solar installations in PSE’s service area with more locations under development.
Located at Olympia High School, the first solar installation in the program features more than 500 solar panels installed on the roof of the school gymnasium building. The installation provides 200 kilowatts of AC power (kWac), which equates to about 135 “shares” available for subscription to PSE electric customers.
The program opened enrollment in August, allowing customers to subscribe to the shares of 100 percent local solar energy. Subscriptions for the Olympia High School site sold out within two hours of launching enrollment.
A second location, the Kittitas Community Solar site located near Ellensburg, is under construction and expected to be fully operational by the end of the year. According to PSE, other sites located in Western Washington are still under development and will be announced next year.