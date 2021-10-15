Through an energy efficiency grant of more than $1.3 million from Puget Sound Energy, the Evergreen State College campus is implementing several energy efficiency upgrades, including a retrofit of the college’s Lab 1 building.
The energy conservation measures are expected to yield a savings of more than 141,000 therms, which is the equivalent of heating 235 homes in a year.
One of the main upgrades includes a retrofit of the college’s Lab 1 building, which is a 70,500-square-foot facility that houses laboratory, instructional, and office spaces. The retrofit includes the installation of higher efficiency fans and a new heat recovery system.
The college also received a major upgrade on its existing steam heating plant and steam distribution systems. The project includes replacing existing steam traps and condensate receiver sumps, installing a new surge tank and deaeration tank steam vent heat recovery unit.
“These energy and cost-saving measures are just one of the many ways that Evergreen supports environmental sustainability,” said chief administrative officer William Ward in a prepared statement. “The dollars saved from these projects will be reallocated to provide more programs, services, and activities for our students now and into the future.”