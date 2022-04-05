Providence and Swedish Health Services late last month announced a unified brand for the family of organizations in Western Washington. The move to a unified brand, Providence Swedish, marks a decade of partnership and collaboration delivering comprehensive health care throughout Puget Sound.
With 22,000 caregivers, more than 2,200 providers, eight hospitals, 244 clinics, 97,000 annual hospital admissions, and 1.2 million unique patients served, Providence Swedish represents the largest and most comprehensive health care delivery system within Western Washington.
“As two organizations that have served the Puget Sound region for well over a century, we came together 10 years ago because we knew we could make a bigger difference together than we could on our own. The concept of ‘better together’ has proven true many times over the decade, especially throughout the pandemic,” said R. Guy Hudson, president of strategy and operations for Puget Sound, Providence, and CEO of Swedish Health Services, in a release.
The new brand will apply to the Providence Swedish hospitals in Lewis, Thurston, King, and Snohomish Counties. As both hospitals have done since 2012, Swedish will remain a secular organization, and Providence will remain a faith-based organization.
“As we prepare for a post-pandemic world, we are called to lead the way. Together, Providence Swedish will continue to work together to meet the needs and ensure the Puget Sound region is healthy, vibrant, and thriving for the next decade and beyond,” Hudson said in the release.