Proliance Surgeons, which provides treatment at more than 100 care centers and 16 ambulatory surgical centers throughout Washington, is joining forces with several organizations to create PELTO Health Partners, a news release has announced.
Proliance Surgeons has several facilities in the greater Puget Sound region, including in East King County and the South Sound. Proliance operates a patient-focused healthcare model combining clinical expertise with innovative technology.
The new group, PELTO Health Partners, comprises more than 400 independent physicians and 1,100 providers across the country. Proliance Surgeons, as well as two others among the nation’s largest physician-owned, independent groups — EmergeOrtho of North Carolina and OrthoIndy of Indiana — are collectively devising a platform for optimizing clinical and business services, using their best-in-class knowledge to bring value back to their individual practices, the release said.
PELTO is an independent movement by physicians to promote value-based care without capital from external sources. PELTO is an acronym for Physician Empowered Leadership of Transformational Organizations.
“PELTO doesn’t distract from patient care or clinical autonomy," said Dr. John Pryor, PELTO board member and Proliance Surgeons’ president, in the release. "We offer best-practice solutions to independent providers who choose to take advantage of the platform. At the heart of this collaboration lies innovative strategies to preserve our most important partnership — between each doctor and patient."
