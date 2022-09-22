The City of Tacoma has announced that on Sept. 29, it's kicking off the Proctor Neighborhood Planning Project with a Plan-A-Thon, during which time attendees will have a chance to brainstorm and present ideas on how to enhance the Proctor Neighborhood.
The online event will be held via Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m. During the kickoff, attendees will break into teams and spend 30 minutes coming up with ideas to enhance the Proctor Neighborhood, followed by 30 minutes of presenting those ideas to the whole group. Meeting details are available here.
The City is also asking people to add their ideas and engage online with an interactive map here.
The Proctor Neighborhood Planning Project will be guided by a steering group that will include residents, local businesses, and other key stakeholders. Those interested in joining the group can fill out an online interest form.
On Oct. 8, at 10 a.m., the Neighborhood Planning Program will host an in-person walking tour of the Proctor District. The event will be led by Pretty Gritty Tours. Participants can meet in front of the Allen C. Mason statue outside of the Tacoma Public Library Wheelock Branch (3722 N 26th St.), and the one-hour walking tour will end at the Proctor Farmers’ Market.