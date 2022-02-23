The multi-million dollar vision to make Tacoma a “smart port" — which begins with a private 5G network at the Tacoma Tideflats — is moving closer to becoming a reality.
In 2021, a public-private partnership was formed that included Maritime Blue, the 5G Open Innovation Lab, the City of Tacoma, and other stakeholders to study whether supply chain, safety, environmental and economic benefits would result from having 5G cellular technology. Findings of the feasibility study were shared with the city’s Economic Development Committee in January.
Aside from increased efficiency of port operations, additional benefits cited in the study include a more sustainable future, including the implementation of electric charging stations, smart buildings sharing energy, air and water quality testing and reporting, wildlife and sea life monitoring, and less idling of vehicles and vessels.
Maritime Blue — a finalist in the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s Build Back Better program — is applying for up to $75 million for various projects, including the Tacoma Tideflats 5G network “proof of concept.”
The project, estimated to cost $12 million to $18 million, would include 5G umbrella coverage over the entire Tideflats using large radio antennae, and then small-scale radio antennas in two zones.