Premera subsidiary Premera Blue Cross HMO is launching in January a new health plan for Washington state residents that will offer personalized health care with simplified experiences for employees and employers.
Premera Blue Cross HMO will initially be available to employers with staff living or working in Pierce, Thurston, and Spokane counties, according to a news release from Mountlake Terrace-based Premera.
Members enrolled with the Premera Blue Cross HMO health plan can expect to save up to 15 percent on premiums compared to current Premera Blue Cross Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans, the release said. All preventive care is covered at 100 percent. Members will have access to after-hours virtual care, urgent care visits in their home, and high-touch behavioral health navigation services. Also, urgent and emergency care is covered anywhere in the United States, Premera added.
Premera Blue Cross HMO members will immediately have access to more than 13,000 providers across the three counties. The HMO network includes primary care providers and specialists with Kinwell Medical Group, MultiCare Health System, Seattle Children’s Hospital, and more, the company said.
Premera Blue Cross HMO plans to expand across the state, including growing its curated provider network and geographic reach through 2023 and beyond.
With Premera Blue Cross HMO, members will receive tailored, whole-person care. This starts with their primary care physician, who acts as a quarterback for all aspects of a member’s care. This approach centers on members developing a close relationship with their primary care provider, who will guide members through the complex health care system. Primary care providers also will help coordinate care and refer members to specialists who can meet their unique health needs, the release said.
“Health care can be complex and expensive, but it doesn’t need to be,” Kasia Sanel, vice president of Premera Blue Cross HMO, said in a statement. “Our plan ensures you have a dedicated health care advocate through your primary care physician. They will help members navigate the complexities of their health care journey, while at the same time helping to ensure they are benefiting from access to quality, affordable care.”