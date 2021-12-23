The Port of Tacoma announced this week that it had been awarded a $15.73 million grant through the Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) to assist with the construction of an off-dock container support facility.
“As we continue to see increasing levels of marine cargo activity at our port, it is imperative that we move forward with infrastructure projects like this in order to create and maintain family-wage jobs, improve supply chain efficiencies, and lower air emissions by reducing truck congestion,” said Port of Tacoma Commission President Dick Marzano in a release. “This partnership and investment help ensure that the Port of Tacoma continues to serve as an important economic driver in our region.”
According to the release, the facility will spread across some 24 acres of Port-owned land on Thorne Road. When complete, the facility will have, per the release:
Empty container capacity: 1,260 20-foot container grounded slots
Reefer pre-trip capacity: 121 containers
Wheeled chassis capacity: 170 chassis
Block-stowed chassis capacity: 195 at one-high
Wheeled-reefer stalls: 100
The grant represents some 38 percent of the estimated total project cost of $41.5 million — $25.77 million of which will be supported in matching funds from the Port, the release said. At the moment, 30 percent of project design is done.