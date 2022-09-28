The Port of Olympia has announced that it will hold on Oct. 12 the fourth public open house on the Olympia Regional Airport Master Plan Update (MPU), which will feature informational boards for the public to view and an opportunity to meet with the project team.
The in-person-only event is scheduled to be held from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Port's Olympics Room located at 606 Columbia St NW in Percival Plaza. At 6:30 p.m., the project team will give a 20-minute formal presentation. The remainder of the open house will be informal so that members of the public can view project information at their leisure.
The project team will present on the progress of the MPU, as well as share findings on a separate study examining the feasibility of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Part 139 commercial service at the Olympia Regional Airport. Part 139 refers to the FAA’s airport certification process for airports that meet the criteria for scheduled and/or unscheduled commercial air carrier operations.
The FAA recommends that the airport master plan be updated every five to 10 years. A master plan was last completed for OLM in 2013, and the update is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.