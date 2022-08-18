Thurston County community members are being invited to have a say on a legacy project celebrating the Port of Olympia’s centennial birthday.
The project is memorializing the Port’s first 100 years of supporting South Puget Sound jobs and families, a press release said.
The public will be able to choose between four memorials: a monument sign, a port of call bell, a clock, or commissioned artwork, the release added. Voting will take place online and close Sept. 1.
“While a lot has changed over the last 100 years, our mission hasn’t,” Commissioner Bob Iyall said in the release. “From the commercial center at New Market Industrial Campus to the strategically located Olympia Regional Airport, from the diversified specialty Marine Terminal to the vibrant Swantown Marina and Boatworks, we work to grow jobs and support the economic success of Thurston County.”
