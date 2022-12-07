Voters have approved Port of Olympia Proposition 1 to increase the number of Port commissioners from three to five. Since commissioners are currently elected from three Thurston County districts, new district boundaries need to be approved for the five new commissioner districts.
Since the Commission’s formation nearly 100 years ago, the county population has grown substantially. The Port Commission determined that expanding the commission is necessary for effective and responsive representation of the people of Thurston County, to increase diversity of perspectives when Port decisions are made, and to allow each commissioner increased ability to respond to the needs of the people served by the Port.
A similar measure to expand the Thurston County Commission was approved by voters. The Port and Thurston County Commissions approved a joint resolution to coordinate election and redistricting efforts and to align their districts to gain efficiencies, minimize confusion, and share costs. The five proposed district boundaries for both the County Commissioners and the Port Commissioners coincide.
The Port and County will approve their districts by Jan. 1. Voters will choose the two additional Port Commissioners in the 2023 general election.