The Port of Grays Harbor has announced a five-part video series that will take viewers on an exclusive tour of one of the most iconic sites in Grays Harbor — the cooling towers at the Satsop Business Park.
The launch is in celebration of the park’s 10-year anniversary as a Port facility. Funding for the videos was provided by Grays Harbor Tourism; video production was done by local media company Capture. Share. Repeat.
The video series will take viewers on a tour of many of the structures of the unfinished nuclear power plant including both cooling towers, the reactor buildings, and the turbine building. Viewers will learn how the nuclear power plant would have operated and how the structures would have functioned.
“We are truly excited to share these videos with the public, near and far,” said Satsop Business Park general manager Alissa Shay in a prepared statement. “As a small staff, it was a challenge to offer in-person tours of the park’s unique history and infrastructure. These videos will allow us to share the park’s story while ensuring our staff remains committed to our existing customers and attracting new ones.”
Videos can be viewed here.