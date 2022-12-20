The Port of Grays Harbor Commission has approved a Satsop Business Park leasing option with Invenergy, a privately held developer and operator of sustainable energy solutions.
The leasing option includes land and a warehouse in Satsop West Park off Keys Road. During the option period, Invenergy will continue to explore the property as a potential site for constructing a new facility to produce “green hydrogen” using electrolysis.
Conceptually, the facility could produce up to 45 tons a day of carbon-free green hydrogen. If the project moves forward, the facility is projected to be operational as soon as 2026.
“We are extremely excited that Satsop’s infrastructure could play a role in Grays Harbor’s first green hydrogen facility,” said Port Commissioner Phil Papac in a prepared statement. “We look forward to working with Invenergy in this important process as they assess the possibility of a new clean energy solution in our region.”
Satsop Business Park is a facility of the Port of Grays Harbor. The 1,800-acre mixed-use business and industrial park is about 30 minutes from Olympia and the I-5 Corridor. Boasting much of the only Class A office space in Coastal Washington, the business park offers a variety of commercial office space from single office suites with views of the Olympic Mountains to full turnkey buildings.
There’s more than 500,000 square feet in available warehousing and manufacturing space.